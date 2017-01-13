14 brands that are energising the Indian home décor segment

2 2 Godrej Interio: From storewell to live well

One of India’s largest furniture brand, Godrej Interio has travelled a long journey from manufacturing the humble storewell cupboard 80 years ago, to being a vibrant, innovative brand with a diverse portfolio.

Godrej has sustained itself for years, on the pillars of trust, durability and quality. Be it collaborating with the best design minds internationally, co-creating with the haute couture artists or sourcing the latest in technology from across the world, the brand’s team derives inspiration from a simple leaf to the most advanced technology in all its product categories.

Godrej Interio works with emphasis on comfort and aesthetics while delivering well designed, fun and functional furniture solutions for its customers.

No. of Employees: 4,000

Total No. of Doors Present In: EBOs: 490 | MBOs: 2,000

No. of States Present In: 29 States

No. of Cities Present In: 640 Cities

Annual Turnover: `1,800 crores

Total Retail Space: 75,700 sq.ft.

Average Bill/ Ticket Size: `52,000

Same Store Sales Growth Percentage: 15% YoY

Market Presence

Godrej Interio has a wide reach pan India and also boasts of the largest customer base. The brand claims to be the market leaders in the category for the last 10 years. Godrej Interio have 11 formats for retail addressing every consumer segment spread across 490 EBOs and 2,000 MBOs. The experience across each of the 11 formats of retail is standard.

Product Basket

Godrej Interio’s product basket has expanded over the years from just storewell cupboards to over 1,600 SKUs. The brand’s each product is developed with user insight collected by a strong and dedicated team of designers. Godrej Interio is the only company in India to have BIFMA certification for both manufacturing process as well as products.

The product categories include, home furniture and interior solutions, bedroom solutions, living room solutions, dining room solutions, storage solutions, kids furniture solutions, study furniture solutions, kitchen solutions, accessories, mattresses, customized hardwood furniture and interior solutions, and institutional furniture and interior solutions, desking solutions, seating solutions, storage solutions, modular office solutions, healthcare furniture solutions, laboratory furniture solutions, marine furniture solutions and 360 degree turnkey solutions.

Business Dynamics

Godrej Interio has in its kitty, a number of awards and accreditation, which the brand has earned over the years. Recently, the brand was honored as Asia’s Most Promising Brand 2016, World’s Greatest Brands 2015 Asia, Home and Lifestyle Retailer of the Year, to name a few.

The brand is also working on a number of dynamics for a better business. Godrej Interio is working on a sustainability drive for its manufacturing units, in association with a large private sector interiors company, on E-commerce platforms for a better experience for the customers, etc.

Core Operations

Design– Godrej Interio claims to be the only brand in furniture which has a dedicated design and engineering team who study user aspirations and develop solutions for them pro-actively.

Manufacturing – The brand has distributed manufacturing bases at 5 locations across India, operating with 9 manufacturing facilities.

Marketing – The brand has a combination of direct (B2B) and retail (B2C) sales, touching lives of over 230 million people in India and is growing by 20 percent YoY.

Leveraging Technology

Technology is the backbone of the brand. However, it believes that technology can only enable the strategies that is developed in consonance with user needs. Godrej Interio has strong technology integration right from product design to development, to automation (including robotics) in manufacturing, to CRM platforms that collate user and buyer data to help develop predictive models and help in DSS. The brand is also working on implementing omni-channel experience for the customers and users.

Customer Engagement

The brand takes special care to involve with its consumers and work in different ways for customer engagement:

At Store Engagement Events: Godrej Interio organizes many at store events to have healthy user engagement. It also decorate stores during festivals and the whole staff celebrates with the walk-ins. The brand also conducts competitions and hobby classes such as cookery, stitching, etc., for an enriching user engagement.

Upload & Transform: The brand is on its fifth season of consumer campaign, “Upload & Transform”, where the consumers upload their living spaces, share their experiences, aspirations, concepts and some lucky consumers get the chance to actually see their homes transformed by Interio.

Social Media Engagement: The brand has a twitter handle named #HomeCanvas where all the design and interior lovers/enthusiasts can share thoughts, ideas, moodboards and concepts. Godrej Interio also keeps seeding articles, creatives and concepts on #HomeCanvas.

Marketing & Promotion Strategies

Godrej Interio have a 360-degree communication approach. It uses the 5E (Entice, Enter, Engage, Exit & Extend) to identify the type of communication which should be going out. It generally runs brand campaigns, tactical campaigns, engagement campaigns and industry level communications. The brand advertises through both print and digital medium. It also has its main campaign resonating through other mediums like on-ground activations, PR and collateral development.

Future Plans

The brand has plans to cover 350 cities in India virtually for better reach across the country. Godrej Interio is also planning on improving online sales experience through omni-channel means.