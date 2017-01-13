Rs 8,835 crore MoUs signed in textile sector at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Government today said MoUs worth Rs 8,835 crore in textile sector were signed during a seminar at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

The pacts have been signed in various segments such as textile parks, textile processing, machinery and carpet development, a Textiles Ministry statement said.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said given the entrepreneurial spirit of Gujaratis and the investment inflow, the textile story of Gujarat has just begun.

Irani said as an area with one of the largest concentrations of textiles in India, Gujarat is a one-point sourcing hub for all kinds of textiles. The minister also said that there are huge possibilities in textile education in Gujarat.

She was addressing the ‘Make in Gujarat’ theme seminar on Trends and Innovation impacting the Textile Value Chain, at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar today.

“The Minister witnessed signing of MoUs worth Rs 8,835 crore in textile sector during the seminar,” the statement said.

She said that the skill development programme in textile sector conducted at 28 ITIs of Gujarat running textiles courses has recorded a placement of 75 per cent.

The minister said that two major institutes of Gujarat, namely NIFT and NID, and various engineering colleges offer degrees in textile technology, textile processing and textile engineering.

She said Gujarat produces 29 per cent of India’s total cotton production, which indicates the trust of textile industries in the prospects of the state.

Alleging adulteration of cotton by ginners in Gujarat, Southern India Mills’ Association had yesterday sought Irani’s intervention to curb the practice by prevailing upon the state government.

“Majority of the textile mills have reported that cotton purchased from Gujarat is adulterated causing grievous problems. A section of ginners in Gujarat are mixing cotton waste (comber noil – waste extracted by spinning mills) in the virgin cotton with profit motive,” the Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) said.

Irani assured the support of her ministry for the development of the textile value chain of Gujarat and to explore possibilities in technical textiles and research.