Designer Raghavendra Rathore launches flagship store in Hyderabad

Designer Raghavendra Rathore opened his eponymous designer store with the latest menswear collection at Road No. 10, Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. To grace the occasion Bollywood Fashion Icon Sonam Kapoor inaugurated the store.

Known best for his patented Jodhpuri Bandhgala, the latest collection includes an awe-inspiring combination of contemporary and classic Indian designs with Bandhgala suits, Breeches, Waistcoat, Kurta, Achkans, Cufflinks, Pocket Square, Shoes and a full selection of personalized clothing.

The store is spread across 1,700 sq.ft. of space with Raghavendra Rathore’s bespoke boutique showcasing vast collection of men’s tailored and ethnic samples, specially woven in looms across the rich landscape of India.

Talking on the occasion, Designer Raghavendra Rathore says, “Hyderabad has been known for its penchant for luxury, elegance and contemporary style and introducing the Bandhgala to this city that has its roots in royalty is exciting. The city has its own unique individualistic style, and yet we believe that our customers will accept the Bandhgala for its timeless quality that has evolved to be a part of a modern, stylish man’s wardrobe.”

“Good news for the ladies, a special made to order service will be available for those wishing to indulge in luxurious yet selective made to order only Women’s Wear”, added Rathore.

Each outfit in the store is displayed as an individual design, upon which custom orders can be taken, in the choice of colour and slight detail change that the client may want. Providing a personalized experience to create your own outfit in the guidelines set by Rathore for each design, the store has a special area where consultation take place with a rich resource of thousands of fabrics and an image bank of the latest collection.

The latest AW16 Bandhgala collection by Raghavendra Rathore is a perfect blend of traditional and contemporary influences in designs. With major focus on customization, the collection has evolved as a part of a modern stylish man’s wardrobe. One can commission jeweled buttons as per their personal style, get special prints designed for the pocket scarves or design a piece of jewellery that can never be found anywhere else in the world.

With seven exclusive stores in India, the designer has now footprints in UK & the Middle East market.