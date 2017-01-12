Voylla opens its 100th outlet at Asansol

India’s leading fashion jewelry brand, Voylla, which has already established itself as an Omnichannel fashion jewelry platform has launched its 100th retail store in Asansol, West Bengal.

According to a ANI report: It is the second largest city in Bengal leading to major business and retail traction. With accomplishing the target of opening 100 stores by end of December 2016, the Jaipur-based brand now plans to open 250 retail stores by the end of December, 2017.

Ventured as an e-commerce channel, the brand expanded its offline presence in 2016 and expanded to 100 retail touch point in a brief period of one year.

Co-founder of Voylla, Vishwas Shringi was quoted by ANI as saying: “The whole idea of going offline was to make designer jewelry accessible to customers and provide them with an effective personalized shopping experience. Customers can check and select jewelry online or on our app and find the nearest store to try and buy.”

“We have noticed significant overlap, where people who have discovered Voylla online, but people who have experienced the quality at our offline store, come back to buy online,” Shringi was further quoted by ANI.

Opening 100th store in Bengal went off really well as it is a high potential market and rising significantly in terms of purchasing power and brand consciousness. Unlike local stores that do not entertain returns or refunds, Voylla is the only brand in the fast moving fashion category that offers quality guarantee and 100 percent refund of customers’ money in case of any dissatisfaction.

Not just this, it also offers warranty on the jewelry for one year from purchase. Company is exploring SIS opportunities at design-centric stores in upscale markets. There recent foray into the franchise model with first store set to launch in Ludhiana is on the anvil and are increasing brand awareness by adding kiosks in Tier II and Tier III cities like Tirunelveli, Belgaum and Shimoga.

Vishwas was further quoted by ANI as remarking, “It has been a very exciting journey for team Voylla, creating 100 retail touch points was no easy feat, but with sustained effort, a very strong team, we were able to achieve this milestone. Our dream is to bring Voylla within the reach of anyone who is looking to make a style statement with their choice of accessory.”

“The inauguration of the stores was in sync with the festive calendar -Christmas, New Year, etc to leverage the season’s opportunities. Whether it is for gifting or personal buys, there is something for everyone at the store,” Vishwas further told ANI.

The offline stores showcase a mix of contemporary and traditional jewelry customized according to the city’s cultural and social mix. “We do a deep research on the customer buying behaviour in each city before deciding the location and collection to launch. Our collections vary in each city according to customer preferences, location and tastes.

For instance, Kamla Nagar in Delhi sees a lot of traction from college students and the majority is affected by latest fashion trends so we have more elaborate collection of fashion jewelry and likewise for other cities.

The company is also poised to conquer the East with a presence in Kolkata at four stores and consolidating its existing presence in the South by opening more stores/kiosks in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Voylla was started to create a niche in the lifestyle segment with a strong Omnichannel presence. Voylla retails its own creation online through Voylla.com, app and via marketplaces like Flipkart, Amazon and Myntra. The start-up had opened its first flagship store in Delhi in December 2015 and at present boasts of 100 physical stores all over the country. Voylla aims to launch 250 stores by the end of this year. In October 2015, Voylla had raised US $15 million from the private equity firm Peepul capital and before that had raised two rounds of funds in 2012 and 2013 by Snow Leopard Technology Ventures.

In the current financial year Voylla is growing exponentially as it has also launched the brand’s most aspirational brand- Studio Voylla as well. Studio Voylla is curated by a team of exceptional stylists and connoisseurs of jewelry.

Studio Voylla features limited edition jewelry for those who know their style from fashion fads and are willing to spark a trend rather than just follow it. Each piece of jewelry has been crafted exclusively for Voylla, the leading digital-first fashion jewelry brand in the sub-continent.

Each piece is meant to start a conversation with its outstanding karigari and lyrical aesthetic. Not just the exquisite jewelry, the prices too will add a sparkle to your smile. Contemporary or classical, edgy or eloquent, alluring gold or charming silver, dazzling diamonds or glittering gem stones- Studio Voylla speaks your language.

With the latest launch – Colors Voylla Navrang Jewelry, Voylla aims at letting every customer look as dazzling as their favorite on-screen characters from Colors.