MobiKwik launches app in 5 regional languages

Domestic mobile wallet major on Thursday launched five more regional language versions of its mobile app for its users.

The app is now available in eight languages -- English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Oria, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu -- on the app's lighter variant MobiKwik LITE

“We have launched further regional versions of our app in Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu languages. This move will further promote the adoption of digital wallet payments in rural India,” said Co-Founder of MobiKwik,  in a statement.

MobiKwik has also received the with which, the company will be powering payments for all utility and convenience bills across India.

