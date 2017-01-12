Lingerie brand Amanté launches new active wear range

International premium lingerie brand, Amanté has launched its new range of active wear for the fitness savvy women. The brand’s new range of sports bras is designed to keep up with a woman’s active lifestyle and effortlessly combines technology with style and comfort. The collection is specially crafted using latest technology to provide excellent support for a variety of low to high intensity workouts and looks great as well. It comprises of a blend of contrast colours, power bands, supportive yet trendy back details and digital inspired prints.

This new range of active wear bras from Amanté has options for all intensities of workouts ranging from minimal to high impact.

Low Impact: The product is made with solid and marl textures. It is non padded, non-wired, seamless with various support zones to provide the perfect level of comfort for low impact activities like yoga and daily activities.

Medium Impact: The medium impact cross back sports bra is crafted to add style to one’s daily jogs and cycling routine. The bra is made from a fine blend of microfiber and lycra that is moisture absorbent while the mesh panel enhances breathability and comfort. The bra allows you to customize your fit with the removable soft cups.

High Impact: This high impact sports bra is perfect for high intensity workouts like running, aerobics, weight training, basketball etc. The bra provides compression fit which minimizes movement and maximizes support. They are made with foam cups and stabilized center front for added support. With its easy-to-wear back closure and keyhole racer back style, the product gives wearer a great comfort while striving to achieve her goals.

Besides these, the brand also has a unique reversible bra which can be worn two ways, inside out – providing two colours in one. It’s a seamless knit, high comfort bra which is perfect for long wear.

Launched in India in October 2007, Amanté is owned by MAS Brands, a subsidiary of MAS Holdings, South Asia’s largest supplier of niche market intimate wear. The brand draws on 25 years of excellence held by MAS Holdings in intimate wear manufacturing. The conglomerate has a fully- integrated supply chain and design offices in New York, London and Hong Kong, offering premium products set to the latest international trends and styling. The brand’s products – a mélange of its comfort, fashion and sensuality – continue to evolve to cater to today’s woman.

In India, Amanté was initially available across four major stores in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad. After 8 years of success in the country, the brand opened its first retail store in Mumbai in December 2015 and followed it up with stores in Delhi, NCR, Jaipur and Bengaluru.

After successfully launching four stores in a span of 10 months, the brand is looking to open 25 more doors in India by the end of 2017. It is retailed in more than 1000 outlets, across exclusive stores, all leading multi-brand stores and chains, and on www.amantelingerie.com.