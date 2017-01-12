HCCBL to set up plant in Madhya Pradesh with Rs 750 cr investment

HCCBL to set up plant in Madhya Pradesh with Rs 750 cr...

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd (HCCBL), the bottling arm of Coca-Cola in India, will invest Rs 750 crore to set up a plant at Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh.

The company on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of its 110 acre plant, which would house multiple bottling lines for its carbonated beverages such as Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Thums Up and Limca, HCCBL said in a statement.

Besides, the greenfield plant will produce juices and juice-based drinks like Minute Maid and Maaza, packaged water, and soda Kinley will have different wings comprising of production and warehousing building and have a zero discharge plan, it added.

Chairman & CEO, HCCBL, T Krishnakumar said, “Our investment trajectory is very much in line with India’s long-term growth strategy of building sustainable, long-term businesses contributing to national and local economy as well as local-social fabric.”

Madhya Pradesh Industry Minister Rajendra Shukla on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new plant, which is being built in Audyogik Kendra Vikas Nigam (AKVN) Babai Industrial Area, Hoshangabad.