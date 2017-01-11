Sanjeev Rao

Director – Business Development

Raymond

Sanjeev Rao is the Director – Business Development at Raymond.

He is a forward-focused entrepreneurial visionary and change agent with achievements embellished record in turning organizational goals into reality. He is also a solutions and customer-focused high impact retail leader with profound and broad expertise in all aspects of retail operations and management including handling core teams of large retail units.

He has worked with retail giants such as Aditya Birla, Jubilant Group, Future Group, Times Retail and RPG Retail and has also won awards for contributions to retail sector.

Rao has completed his ADP – Business Administration and Management from Wharton Business School.