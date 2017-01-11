Sstorm launches e-commerce platform for Indian market

Sstorm, an Indian e-commerce platform that offers innovation, technology, and trend driven international products, today announced the launch of its platform for the Indian market.

The brand plans to redefine the international shopping experience and allow Indian consumers to purchase innovative products at the same cost they are sold internationally (i.e. at their MRP), inclusive of all customs duties, taxes, and shipping costs.

Sstorm is the one-stop shop to discover and purchase innovative, trendy and luxury products from across the globe from a plethora of categories, including technology, gadgets, fashion, home décor, phone & laptop accessories, health & wellness, travel, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Founder & CEO of Sstorm, Armaan Gandhi said, “We’re extremely excited – no one has tried something like this in India before. We’re not just another Amazon or Flipkart – we bring in products that haven’t hit the Indian market ever before, and we’re able to provide them to the market at the manufacturer’s original MRP inclsuive of all duties, taxes, and shipping. A two-click international shopping experience without the customs calls or KYC document uploads. Importantly, we allow new, cutting-edge brands to infiltrate the Indian market without any hassle or beauracracy.”

Sstorm launched its teaser campaign in September 2016 to the Indian public. It already has more than 150 brands partners from across the globe with more than 400 products on offer.