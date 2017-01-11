Snapdeal’s Welcome 2017 sale rides high on Pongal festivities

Snapdeal, one of India’s largest online marketplace on Wednesday announced yet another sale called Welcome 2017, it’s first this year. The e-commerce major witnessed a spike in orders soon after the sale was announced, riding high on Pongal festivities in the south.

The sale is coupled with an attractive, no-cost EMI option across all major credit cards – an option which was availed the most from Tier II and III cities on the purchase of items like LED TVs, geysers and washing machines.

The most popular categories during the sale season are mobiles and electronics, bags and luggage, home décor and kitchen appliances.

The other high selling products included cameras, printers, home décor items like bedsheets, kids clothing and toys, men’s & women’s clothing and footwear. Among kitchen appliances, popular products were water purifiers, mixer & grinders and microwaves.

There were also attractive prizes up for grabs, ranging from free movie tickets to cashback and additional discounts on prepaid orders.

Commenting on the sales trends, Senior Vice President (Business), Snapdeal, Vishal Chadha, said, “We are excited to see the upwards trend in each consecutive sale, which speaks volumes of the growing digital access and appeal of e-commerce across the country. With our superior assortment, swiftest delivery, and best price range, we will continue to bring newer users onto the e-commerce platforms.”