Dr Anil Chinnabhandar

Senior VP – Supply Chain

Max

Dr Anil Chinnabhandar is an engineering and supply chain professional; passionate about transforming businesses into more value driven, innovative and profitable organizations; brings strong work ethics, objective decision-making, greater ownership of end-to-end business activities – stakeholders, people, processes and systems; respected proponent of empowerment and accountability.

He has specialized in manufacturing, retail and supply chain management; worked with a number of global and Indian organizations like Landmark group, Pantaloons, Woolworths, Coles Myer, DHL-Exel, Super Cheap Auto, Corporate Express, Harper Collins, LG, Samsung, Schering Plough, Eli Lilly, BAX Global and Tupperware.

He has demonstrated success in end-to-end business solutions – design, develop and delivering best-in-class operations, including start-ups; brought measurable performance improvements through business process re-engineering, resources optimisation and Value assessment/alignment which have resulted in greater ROIs.

Has been conferred with a Doctoral degree on Retail SCM from Tumkur university, Karnataka, INDIA; renowned speaker within the Australian, Asia pacific and Indian Supply Chain community including APICS, SMART, MATEX, LAA, SCLAA, CII, 9dot9 media, Karnataka Higher Education council conferences & seminars; published papers on industry issues, opportunities and solutions as well as on leading supply chain and retail groups/blogs (LinkedIn); has recently published ‘Pocket book of Supply chain management’ reference book – first of its kind in India.

His specialties include Qualified Independent Director (IOD UK), Strategic consulting, Change management, Business Process Re-Engineering, Applications/Solutions value assessment, Supply chain best practices consulting, Pharmaceutical manufacturing & distribution, Retail Supply chain operations & systems implementation/consulting.