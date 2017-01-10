Home decor brand Skycandle targets US $3-5 million sales this fiscal

Online retailer and home decor brand, Skycandle – which entered the Indian e-commerce space one-and-a-half years ago with the aim to boost employment and generate skilled manpower – has turned into a one-stop solution for affordable gifting items. Breaking the stereotypical norms of gifting, the e-marketplace presents a variety of verticals with its USP being gift items.

In an exclusive interview with Indiaretailing Bureau, MD and Founder, Skycandle, Gaurav Garg said, “The categories on our portal range from modern to ethnic designs reflecting diverse cultures in India, we have exclusively culled to provide customers the unforgettable shopping experience.”

He further added, “The product range covers signature pieces from lamps to candles and from sky lanterns to smart kitchens and even sports accessories. We are open to adding pieces that are innovative in nature and look forward to expand our catalog to better serve customer needs in the coming time.”

At present, Skycandle works with more than 6,000 SKUs in different verticals and to ease the delivery process, it has tied up with almost all logistics companies in India.

Target Group

The brand caters to a blend of youngsters, middle-aged groups – both working class individuals and housewives and senior citizens.

“We have a continuous marketing plan with huge discounts going on based on the monthly campaigns and verticals for all the different age groups on our website. India being a country of diverse cultures allows us to celebrate each festival with the much needed spirit and enthusiasm when it comes to shopping online,” revealed Garg.

Growth Story

The brand that delivers to around 18,358 area pin codes pan India has successfully reached a break-even point in just one year of its establishment.

“As of date we are fulfilling some 1,75,000+ orders per month and have a sales target of between US $3-5 million this fiscal,” said Garg.

“We have always believed that quality products at affordable prices have helped us sustain well in market irrespective of different financial upheavals. We have an online presence on different e-marketplaces and ascertain that the customer experience is improved from time to time,” he added.

In this financial year, Skycandle has been successful in achieving an aggregate of 30 per cent month-on-month growth.

Expansion Plans

Global expansion has always been on the card for Skycandle. It has presence in different countries in Middle East and Europe and looking forward to explore more avenues.

“We are constantly working to provide widest range of product catalog to our customers. We aim to achieve 1 lakh products in next six to nine months. We believe in focusing on smaller three to six monthly targets. We are also focusing on achieving and sustaining the level of 1 million orders a month. Being working on inventory based-model this might need to add more warehouse facilities,” said Garg.

At present, Skycandle has warehouses in six Indian states – Delhi, UP, Haryana, Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra.