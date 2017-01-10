Gionee signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

Declaring that it now has 1.2 crore customers in India, Chinese smartphone-maker Gionee on Monday announced the signing of Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador.

Kohli will soon be seen in the upcoming Gionee campaign and will be involved in a slew of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives. Kohli will join actor Alia Bhatt to help the brand touch new heights.

“With the two of the most loved icons in India, our motto of ‘Making Smiles’ is bound to create a new benchmark across billions of young hearts,” said Country CEO and MD, Gionee India, Arvind R Vohra in a statement.

Through its two manufacturing units in the country, the company is aiming for a 2.5-time growth this year. Gionee will establish 500 brand stores across the country along with doubling their strength of retail representatives to 20,000.

“Gionee comes across as a brand that is fuelled by passion, determination and focus to innovate and perform and with all of this have it’s heart in the right place by giving back to society,” said Kohli.