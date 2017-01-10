Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality launches 16th outlet of Social at Versova

Riyaaz Amlani has launched 16th outlet of Social at Versova. The outlet sprawls over 3-storey, complete with a garden terrace to kick back and gaze out into the sky and ponder life.

Versova Social is designed to look like a Victorian Greenhouse. The split levels as well as the courtyards at multiple levels create nooks and crannies, designed for different moods and varied experiences. The first floor has a large, airy indoor space with a bar and a cozy private courtyard garden space. The second floor has an indoor space, which doubles up as the workspace area and a large courtyard along with an open bar.

“Social has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of years,” says CEO and MD, Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt. Ltd., Riyaaz Amlani. “Versova Social is now the 8th outpost of the brand in Mumbai, and the 16th pan-India. It’s caught the fancy of tens of thousands across the country and we’ve stood by to fan the flames as it begins to spread like wildfire across the country. We’re very excited to be moving into Versova, it’s like nothing Mumbai has seen before.”

With the 16th outlet, they also launched the Social House Wine.