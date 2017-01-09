Anita Lal

Founder and Creative Director

Good Earth

In 1996, as a studio potter, Anita Lal saw that the craft of the kumbhars (village potters) was languishing. With the discerning eye of a craft connoisseur, she boldly and passionately stepped into retail to build a bridge between village potters and urban consumers, eager for well-made, contemporary designs with an Indian aesthetic.

With no experience or business plan, powered by an education in Psychology and confidence in her instincts, Lal set up a shop in Kemps Corner, Mumbai. Over the next two decades, Good Earth grew to into a cult brand, known as pioneer of stylish retail in India and much loved for original design through an Indian prism.

Lal is a natural storyteller with reverence for nature, culture, tradition and craft. Her commitment to supporting artisan communities comes from an appreciation of crafts as the wellspring of India’s creativity. Her philosophy of sustainable luxury is rooted in a passionate belief that we can benefit the environment and society, in a meaningful and relevant way, through the revival of craft and wellness traditions.

With a meticulous eye for quality and detail, as Creative Director, Lal oversees every aspect of Good Earth design collections and the retail experience, including the fragrances and music that have become hallmarks of the brand.