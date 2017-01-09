OCM launches its first exclusive store in New Delhi

India’s leading fabric manufacturer, OCM Private Limited has launched its first exclusive franchise fashion store called ‘Impressions’ in New Delhi’s Rajouri Garden market.

Impressions – The OCM Fashion Store opens up an upscale ambience and ease to the customer for a reassuring shopping experience and to choose from a wide variety of styles of contemporary ready-to-wear garments. High quality fabrics designed in Italy are part of the offering and will provide the benefit of personalized tailoring for men’s suiting and jacketing.

The new product line-up for men is stylish jackets; a vibrant ethnic wear collection for women with discerning taste and more. Building on its credentials of woolen expertise OCM also offers an amazing range of high fashion sweaters, designed by top notch Italian designer, for the season.

Speaking on the launch, Vice President and Head-Global Sales, OCM Private Limited, Vikram Mahaldar said, “We are working towards providing the best in design and styling to the new age customer and customers seeking a superior shopping experience. Impressions – our new venture is expected to bring in growth going forward and strengthen the OCM brand portfolio. Along with New Delhi, we are also tapping Bareilly, Jammu, Ludhiana, and several other markets in North India in the first year through exclusive franchise stores.”

Established in 1924, OCM stared its journey as a manufacturer in the textile field and today has evolved into one of largest fabric manufacturers in India. A longstanding household name, a trusted brand name of India, it enjoys a reputation of high quality manufacturing and finishing at its sprawling 37 acre manufacturing facility in Amritsar, Punjab. The corporate office is in Delhi.

The product design function is at the forefront of global styling with design offices in Torino, Italy and one in the plant complex. Today, the company has an extensive product range of high quality all-wool and wool-blended worsted fabrics to ready-to-wear garments for men and women.

In the wake of new business opportunities and growth, OCM has now geared up to cater to the modern Indian customers by offering high quality ready-to-wear garments for men and women across all age groups.