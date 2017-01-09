14 domestic casual wear and athleisure brands to get excited about

While, growth optimism has been all pervasive in the Indian economy for the last 10-15 years, many sub-segments in the apparel segment have demonstrated only single digit growth in the past.

The saving grace for the Indian apparel industry have been categories like casual wear and active wear that have led to the overall sense of euphoria. Riding high on the wave of consumer preference and confidence is the active wear category, poised for extremely dynamic growth, the latest in the product category to get de-segmented from its parent. The category largely encompasses track pants, shorts, sports socks and t-shirts.

Till about a decade ago, there was no need felt to register the size or the growth percentages of active wear. But today, after intense activity in the past seven years, the category has carved out a separate identity for itself.

The estimated size of the active wear category is pegged at more than Rs 6,000 crore per annum and is expected to register double digit growth. T-shirts contribute to almost 40 per cent of the category size. Track pants and shorts comprise 55 per cent and balance is made up of the sale of sports socks.

The high decibel activity in the segment has been getting support from the brick and mortar retailers. With retailers conveniently getting 35-40 per cent margins, the category is emerging as a favourite.

Here’s a round up of some of the best active wear companies in India: