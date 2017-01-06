Mayank Kapoor

HR Head

Freecharge

FreeCharge, India’s fastest growing digital payments platform has appointed Mayank Kapoor as its new head of Human Resources vertical.

Kapoor who was previously leading the Learning and Development portfolio at Snapdeal has more than 16 years of experience in people development, behavioural and leadership training, talent management and transformation across Hospitality, IT, Telecommunication and e-commerce industries.

In the new role, Kapoor will leverage on his previous experience to nurture and develop a strong talent pipeline commensurate with FreeCharge’s journey of becoming India’s leading digital payments service provider.

“Our employee and talent base has been the key for the product innovations and growth we have witnessed in the past one year. Human resource management is the key enabler to further build on this growth we have been witnessing. Mayank and his team will thus be playing a key part in our growth story and we are absolutely delighted to have him on-board on this journey.” said Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon.

Speaking on his appointment, Kapoor, added, “The digital payments landscape in the country is very promising right now ushering in a great growth potential for us. The focus will hence be on moulding HR strategies to help infuse and retain a talent mix which can deliver sustainable and aggressive growth for FreeCharge in the days to come.”

Kapoor is a post graduate from XLRI, Jamshedpur specializing in Human Resource Management and is a Hotel Management graduate from IHM, Pusa, New Delhi. He holds globally renowned certifications like Human Resource Management Professional (HRMP), SHRM – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM – SCP) and Harvard Future Leaders Program (Harvard Business School).