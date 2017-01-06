LeEco may launch next generation ecoTVs in India soon

After launching integrated ecosystem TVs in India last year, Chinese Internet and technology conglomerate LeEco is rumoured to launch its next generation ecoTVs in the country soon.

LeEco’s Super3 X Series ecoTVs received a good response in the Indian market, with the company claiming to garner 10,000 registrations for its ecoTVs on the first day of the flash sale.

If rumours are to be believed, the Super4 X Series ecoTVs will be backed by a high-performing processor which will likely enhance the 4K experience for users and the overall performance of the TV.

“It is expected that the next series of TVs by LeEco will be more advanced both in terms of hardware specifications and TV viewing experience as a whole,” company sources told IANS.

In terms of storage and audio-video technology, the upcoming series is expected to come packed with some impressive updates, to be made available on LeEco’s own e-commerce platform LeMall.