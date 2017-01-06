Twenty Four Seven convenience store ties up with FreeCharge for cashless groceries

India’s leading digital wallet and payments firm FreeCharge has announced its partnership with Twenty Four Seven, a leading ’round-the-clock’ convenience format retail chain.

With this partnership, FreeCharge consumers can pay for more than 3500 products and services at every Twenty Four Seven store using their FreeCharge wallet.

The customer just needs to install the FreeCharge app and scan the QR code at the outlet to make the payment. These products cut across categories like beverages, dairy, general merchandise, house needs, ready foods and staples amongst several others. Twenty Four Seven has over 45 Twenty Four Seven stores in Delhi NCR region.

FreeCharge had recently announced its partnership with Grofers to offer cashless grocery purchase for its customers and has tie-ups with retail chains like HyperCity, Heritage Fresh, M.K. Retail and now Twenty Four Seven marking its presence in the category.

“FreeCharge has always focused on building consumer habits in the digital payments space and grocery shopping is one such use case which can help drive this transformation. Through this association, we’ll help consumers go cashless for their grocery and other purchases at Twenty Four Seven and experience the ease of digital payments,” said Chief Business Officer FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon.

FreeCharge users can also avail an astounding 20 percent cashback offer on their purchases at Twenty Four Seven on their purchases at the stores in Delhi.