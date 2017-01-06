Easyday opens first store in NIT-1 Faridabad

Easyday, a leading chain of supermarkets in India today with 365 stores, announced the launch of its new store in NIT-1 Faridabad and has total 131 stores in Delhi-NCR. The store offers a wide variety of products ranging from grocery, home and personal care, health and beauty products, fruits, vegetables and more at attractive prices. The store is a one-stop-shop for all the monthly needs.

Customers in NIT-1 Faridabad will now have a world class shopping experience under one roof including total 8 supermarket stores in Faridabad, offering a convenient shopping atmosphere, courteous, friendly and always ready to help staff, best quality products available at best in class prices. Easyday operates on a very transparent pricing on products and believes in no gimmicks.

In wake of demonetization, Supermarkets have become increasingly popular as more and more shoppers from homemakers to working people choose to buy daily necessities and fresh food items from one wide-ranging outlet, instead of going to multiple shops. Easyday is one such prolific and first-of-its-kind supermarket in the region which caters to all the household and grocery needs under one roof.

Easyday supermarkets stores powerfully spread in 117 and towns across country. The stores offer various schemes and discounts such as 10 per cent tak ki bachat mahine ke rashan par. This empowers customers to save money by getting discounts upto 10 per cent, on their monthly shopping. Besides this, the store also offers an attractive pricing policy of 365 din kam daam hazaaron products par through which the customers can buy select products on below MRP, throughout the year.