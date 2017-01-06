Myntra records 160 pc growth in revenues during 5th edition of EORS

The 5th edition of Myntra’s End of Reason sale held between January 3 and January 5 has concluded with record participation from 12.5 million users. Myntra has registered a 160 per cent growth in revenues with 2.1 million app installs.

Speaking on the success of EORS -5, CEO, Myntra and Jabong, Ananth Narayanan, said, “The End of Reason Sale has become an industry wide event with Jabong’s participation this time and has helped us accelerate our journey to achieve sustained growth at the very beginning of the year. We witnessed a peak of 8,000 orders per minute during the first day of EORS and have received over 1.6 million orders during the 3 day sale. Post demonetization, with this sale we have seen a 900 per cent growth in sales over a normal day.”

Men’s casual emerged as the most popular category with over 5.2 lakh orders and a growth of 109 per cent from the January 2016 edition of EORS. This was followed by sports which grew by 94 per cent with 3.9 lakh orders and women’s ethnic wear which grew by 138 per cent with 2.4 lakh orders. International brands witnessed a growth of 2.7x in sales in comparison January 2016 edition of EORS.

The preview of the sale which gave VIP slots to 11 lakh customers resulted in 5 lakh items sold in just four hours. EORS-5 has also seen the largest ever engagement with Bollywood and sports celebrities with stars such as Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh, R. Ashwin and P.V Sindhu promoting the sale.

Systematic planning on the logistics front allowed Myntra to deliver 1.5 lakh shipments to customers before the end of the sale.