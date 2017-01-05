Growth of Retail Apps: What retailers can learn from top apps

Consumer behavior has shifted to favor mobile, and even a year ago half of mobile users used their phones during the purchase process (either to find more info, or to transact directly).

Mobile technologies, such as beacons, mobile payments and push notifications have become long-established components of retailers’ toolkits, and it’s rare to attend a marketing meeting where mobile channels are not discussed.

In short, mobile disruption is no longer a distant threat, it’s happened — the shopping experience is Omnichannel and our mobile devices are a key retail destination.

There are now huge opportunities for those who can thrive in this new environment.

Click Here To Download The Full App Annie Report