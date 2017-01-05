Future Group launches baking brand WhisQ

Future Group, pioneer of modern retail in India, recently launched the country’s first one-stop baking brand – WhisQ. WhisQ integrates the finest German technology by leading manufacturer Fackelmann with the baking expertise of ace celebrity baking chef, Pooja Dhingra. With the best minds behind this, Future Group aims at addressing every baking need of its customers with a single product range.

On the occasion of launch of WhisQ, Founder, Avni Biyani quoted, “Indians are experimenting with food a lot and baking is an important part of it. People of all ages are trying their hand in baking but struggling to find the best quality baking equipments. We aim to close this gap for them with WhisQ. It will offer a wide range of baking products manufactured with the best German technology. The combination of our customer insights and Pooja Dhingra’s baking expertise makes WhisQ the best baking solution to the customers.”

WhisQ has a range of beautiful baking pans in varied shapes to make tiered cakes, muffins, dainty fairy cakes, and tarts. One can now introduce children to baking with cheerful cookie cutters and animal shaped baking moulds.

“As a home baker, it gets really difficult to source the best tools and equipments for baking. With WhisQ, we aim to help them get the best technology along with a wide range of baking equipments and ingredients. The products will take the experience of home baking to a higher level”, explains co-founder Pooja Dhingra.

WhisQ products are available in a price range starting from Rs 250 to Rs 2,800.