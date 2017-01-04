Go cashless with Paytm at PVR, amusement parks

Mobile payment and e-commerce platform Paytm on Wednesday announced that it has partnered with PVR, Cinepolis, amusement parks and gaming parlours to enable cashless payments.

“Our integration will not only ensure customers to enjoy their share of fun and frolic without worrying about exact change, but also bring us a step closer to our vision of making India a cashless society,” said Senior Vice President, Paytm, Kiran Vasireddy in a statement.

The company has also introduced Paytm Nearby, a feature that guides customers to their nearest Paytm merchant.

“We are happy to extend wallet payments with Paytm to all our box offices and candy stores. This makes it even more convenient for customers to go cashless,” added CIO, PVR Cinemas, Rajat Tyagi.