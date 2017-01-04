Indian Threads aims to sell over 10,000 shirts every month by March 2017

Indore based start-up Indian Threads is changing the fashion industry for men. Launched a year ago, the brand has since grown a formidable following of men eager to find the right fit as far as shirts go.

Indian Threads has just six employees but sells over 6,000 shirts every month, so it’s hard to still classify the online retailer as a startup. The company was launched by two young men, Abhishek Rawal and Vishi Porwal, both 22 years old, and both college dropouts.

The two have come a long way since the launch last year, with a solid understanding of their niche. A dynamic platform with a breadth of multichannel integrations is helping them to expand further.

“It all started with a simple idea – to design fresh high-quality items at a nominal price range, something we would buy ourselves. What started as an online webstore for our passion and entrepreneurial experiment quickly grew into much more than just selling a few shirts,” said Vishi Porwal.

“With Indian Threads, we want to bring a change in people’s mindset with regards to expensive clothing. We believe that fashion can be made in an inexpensive way where creativity and quality is valued equally. We plan to sell over 10000 shirts every month by March 2017,” added Abhishek Rawal.

The two further go on to say that currently fashion industry has more than a 50 per cent share of the B2C e-commerce market, which is likely to come up with online retail gaining prominence.

They believe that the online retail sector in India is here to stay. This confidence comes from the much better eco-system that prevails in terms of consumer acceptance and the infrastructure to deliver. And there are successful examples of Myntra, Jabong and Koovs, where online shopping has permeated across socio-economic strata.

The duo also point out that with the huge mobile subscriber base and fast increasing base of mobile internet users, the Indian online retail market could potentially take a non-linear growth in the years to come, which will surely help them take Indian Threads to further heights in the market.