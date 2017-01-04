Optimizing the retail bank supply chain

Despite new and integrated methods of payment, cash in circulation globally has increased year after year and plays a major role in advancing economic growth.

Beyond their convenience, automated teller machines (ATMs) and other technologies make cash easily available to customers.

For retail banks, however, the cost and complexity of operating these technologies continues to rise across the entire cash supply chain–from holding, counting and validating cash to processing, transporting and protecting it.

In fact, the worldwide cost of handling cash already exceeds $300 billion per year.

Click Here To Download The Full Report