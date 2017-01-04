Hindustan Coca-Cola ties-up with SBI for digital transactions

Bottling partner of Coca-Cola India, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages on Tuesday said it has joined hands with the State Bank of India to enable over 2.6 million retailers and 5,000 distributors conduct business transactions digitally.

The company said it will provide training to the retailers on new and evolving digital business transaction solutions, in collaboration with SBI authorised trainers.

“To bridge the digital gap for small retailers we have partnered with State Bank of India. This will empower and equip small retailer businesses move from cash based to digital transactions which has the potential benefit of making payments more secure and transparent,” said President Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, Venkatesh Kini.

According to the company, it will leverage Coca-Cola University on Wheels along with CCPIL under its Parivartan programme to train the retailers and distributors in handling digital payments.

“The inclusion of this new module in our ongoing Parivartan training programme will help retailers to acclimate to digital payments effectively to increase their money management and business skills while establishing a strong foundation for economic development,” Kini added.

“The training will integrate SBI’s developed digital payments module into the training capsule,” the company said in a statement.