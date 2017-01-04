Delhi to modernize all mandis, set up new one

The Delhi Government is going to modernize all the mandis in the capital and set up a new modern mandi, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday.

The Government will construct the new mandi spread across 70 acres equipped with several modern facilities at a cost of Rs 800 crore, Rai told reporters here.

Rai said once constructed, the new mandi will reduce the burden on the Azadpur mandi and will reduce traffic congestion due to vehicles directed towards Azadpur in north Delhi.

The new south Delhi project was estimated to take around two and a half years and the consultant for the same will be hired by February, Rai said.

“Apart from the new mandi, we will modernize the Ghazipur flower mandi at a cost of Rs 140 crore. It will have 432 shops and cold storage facility,” the minister said.

He also announced plans to construct a three storey building with 120 shops at the Ghazipur poultry market at a cost of Rs 120 crore.

The Government was planning to modernize all mandis of Delhi.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board (DAMB) here.