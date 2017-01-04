Roposo enables SMBs, sellers and brands to expand reach exponentially

With over 4,200 already on board, Roposo, an India-based fashion social network is quickly becoming the hub for small sellers including home-sellers, offline boutiques, and many others selling niche fashion and lifestyle products. The network’s reach has helped expand the orbit of engagement to smaller brands and sellers exponentially.

Sellers get a total reach/views of about 10 million and a total following of 1 million on an average.

The fashion social network pulls out all stops to engage local and regional small sellers/fashionpreneurs – whether they sell their own products or are aggregators of curated products, further enhancing affinity and the propensity to purchase. Such sellers have a unique advantage – the organic reach for business pages is higher on Roposo as compared to any other social media.

To add to it, Roposo is the only platform in India where users come to search for fashion and lifestyle inspiration, making it the ideal place for such sellers to showcase their products, art, and creativity.

Co-founder and CEO at Roposo, Mayank Bhangadia, says, “Roposo is well on track to achieve its target of becoming the ultimate fashion destination and bolster its position in India’s social commerce sphere. MSMEs, sellers, and brands form one of the most viewed content on Roposo with highest ratios of engagement. We are delighted that our success has had a concomitant impact on their fortunes and we will continue to help them push their enterprises further.”

A location tagging option has been of added advantage for offline small businesses – now customers can not only search for fashion inspirations online but discover and shop from the offline stores near them.

Also, the launch of Roposo Canopy – an online pop-up – where handpicked businesses and curated products are featured on the page for a limited time, much like a flea market, has further strengthened the brand recall value of these empanelled merchants.

The recent launch of Chat-to-Buy feature further enables prospective buyers to interact directly with the seller and transact on the platform, without having to switch to other chat platforms.

Tier 2 and 3 cities comprise 58 per cent sellers on the platform. Gujarat (particularly, Surat and Ahmedabad) has the maximum number of active SMBs, closely followed by Rajasthan (Jaipur and Kota).

In Tier 1 cities, Mumbai has most SMBs with 24 per cent, followed by Delhi. The target for the next 12 months would be to more than triple the current base from 4,200 MSMEs to 15,000 MSMEs.