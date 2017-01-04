Myntra clocks Rs 10 crore within the first five minutes of EORS

The fifth edition of Myntra’s End of Reason Sale opened at 12 :00 am on January 3 to a record-breaking start with revenues of 10 crore in the first five minutes. About 11 lakh customers with VIP access to the sale, placed 2.5 lakh orders in the 4 hour shopping window provided to them before the actual start of the sale.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO, Myntra, Ananth Narayanan said, “The current edition of EORS has seen a great response with over 5 lakh orders placed as of 5:00 pm om Tuesday and an additional 2.2 lakh orders during the preview of the sale. We are also witnessing a huge growth in the number of active users with about 16 lakh people on our platforms immediately after opening and an unprecedented rise of 400 per cent in traffic over a normal day in the first hour.”

A quick look into the products ordered during the initial hours of the sale reveals that a majority of men shopped for sports shoes while women opted for kurtas, hand bags and watches. As of now sports is the highest selling category in EORS followed by men’s casual and women’s western wear.

Other key highlights of Day 1 include 1.5 million app downloads before opening of sale, 1.5 million wishlists created during price reveal and 5 lakh orders placed as of 5:00 pm on Tuesday.

