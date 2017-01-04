Fynd announces the second edition of its Festival of Fashion

Fynd, the unique fashion e-commerce portal, has announced the second edition of its Festival of Fashion (FoF) from January 06 to February 15 2017. The FoF will bring together a multitude of offline fashion stores under a single platform and offer shoppers attractive discounts on precisely the kind of fashion they are looking for.

With the largest assortment of products and over 150 brands partnering in the mega fashion carnival, customers can take advantage of the season-end sale bonanza and fulfill all their sartorial desires. During the sale, customers can avail attractive discounts and offers on coveted brands such as Allen Solly, AND, Being Human, Celio, Fossil, Global Desi, Metro, Nike, Woodland, Superdry, Pepe Jeans, Soch, Louis Philippe, Red Tape, Skechers, W for Women, Peter England, Wildcraft, Van Heusen, Lee, Wrangler, Globus and around 150+ other brands. From clothing, footwear and accessories, shoppers can choose from a wide spectrum of styles to make all their fashion fantasies a reality.

Commenting on the upcoming fashion carnival, Co-founder, Fynd, Harsh Shah, said, “This is one of the biggest fashion carnivals held online over a period of 45 days with some of the biggest brands on board. What differentiates FoF from other online sales is its same-day delivery option. We assure customers that they need not wait long to lay their hands on their purchases. At Fynd, we pick the item from the nearest store and deliver it quickly. Thus, our style-loving patrons can stay back at their homes, indulge in shopping and purchase everything their hearts desire, at never-before prices during the sale period.”

The discounts and offers during FoF will vary at various times during the sale. To drive greater traction on to its platform, Fynd aims to carry out a massive campaign during Republic Day, where customers can win cash back, gift vouchers and some lucky winners also stand a chance to win an iPhone. So, mark your calendar and be a part of the exciting online activities and offers during the mega fashion carnival, exclusively on Fynd.