Now, sell your used goods on Amazon India

Amazon India has launched a Sell as Individual test service in India that will sell your old goods for you.

The service is currently in the pilot stage in Bangalore, but the company says that if there is a positive response, it will expand Sell as Individual to other cities.

The e-commerce giant is foraying into eBay, OLX and Quikr territory with this service and will not only list your offerings, but pick them up, pack them and deliver them to the buyer in your city.

What the seller pays Amazon is also so low, it’s unreal:

Rs 10 rupees for every item you sell below Rs 1,000

Rs 50 for items between Rs 1,000 – Rs 5,000

And Rs 100 rupees for anything more than Rs 5,000

According to a report in Business Standard, Amazon has integrated its P2P selling platform Junglee with its own horizontal marketplace to allow individuals to sell new and used items online.

The company has not yet specified how quickly orders will be processed, but mentioned that buyers will have the option to return products within seven days if defective or not as described, reports The Economics Times.

Amazon India is offering cashback in user wallets as incentive to sell your used goods on its platform.

Amazon India has been ramping up its host of services in India to become a one-stop site for repeated transactions including launch of Video on Prime and localised services such as beauty and salon services.

In December 2016, Amazon Seller Services invested an additional . Rs 2,010 crore to strengthen its India business.