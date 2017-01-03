Myntra’s preview sale creates 1.5 million wish lists with products worth Rs 7,000 crore

India’s fashion e-commerce platform Myntra revealed during the sale preview of EORS a total of 1 crore products worth Rs 7, 000 crore value) have been wish listed by 1.5 million people.

Shoppers were allowed to preview the current edition of the sale slated to be held between January 3 and January 5 on January 1.

A quick look reveals that the wish lists of 36 per cent of the people have opted for sportswear, sports shoes and accessories pertaining to fitness. While men preferred to bag more of T-shirts, casual shoes, shirts and sports shoes, women preferred tops, kurtas and dresses.

Myntra’s CEO, Ananth Narayanan said, “The concept of preview and price reveal before a sale, allows for an incredible fashion shopping experience. It is part of our efforts to make it more exciting and engaging for our customers and we continue to develop and innovate on this front. We have received a great response to the preview of the 5th edition of Myntra’s EORS, with 1.5 million wish lists created as of 6:30 pm Monday and an additional 1.5 million apps downloads, which is a 30 per cent growth over the previous edition.”

The concept of previewing the sale during the no-sale day period, a day before the sale was first introduced in the last edition of EORS in July and led to a rousing cheer among shoppers.

Taking this concept a step further during the current edition, Myntra is allowing shoppers the opportunity to be among a privileged few who can begin shopping, a few hours before it opens its doors to the nation. In order to be chosen for the same, shoppers had to score points by playing a game on the app and create a wish list on the day of preview. This move has led to the platform witnessing unprecedented traffic even on a no sale day with over 8 lakh VIP slots allotted so far for EORS.

Also, for the first time, customers have been offered the chance to preview specific brands in advance and benefit from access to wish lists created by celebrities such as Salman Khan, Virat Kohli, Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan to discard any doubts about trends or fashion.