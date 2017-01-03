LeEco launches new variant of Le2 exclusively on Snapdeal

Global Internet and technology giant LeEco recently announced the expansion of its e-commerce partnerships to include Snapdeal as part of its multi-platform strategy for its Le 2 Superphone.

According to a ANI report: Taking the association ahead, LeEco is now exclusively retailing the 3GB+64GB variant of its popular Le 2 on Snapdeal. This version which up to now was only available in offline stores will be available online at a highly competitive price of Rs. 13,999 in the much sough-after Rose Gold colour.

With smartphones becoming almost the primary device for photography and much else besides including downloading games, videos and music large storage capacity in phones is increasingly a necessity and not a luxury.

Impressive storage capacity also means that users don’t need to constantly worry about freeing up space in their smartphones or fret about backing-up their data. The 64GB version of Le 2 gives users the luxury of ample storage space for storing photos, videos, songs, documents, contacts, important data and much more.

The Superphone Le 2 has many other compelling features as well that has made it a user favourite. It flaunts a 5.5-inch full HD display and comes with a powerful Octa-Core Qualcomm ®Snapdragon 652 processor, all this in an all metal body.

Not just this, Le 2 is the first Superphone to incorporate the world’s first CDLA Standard, patented by LeEco that enables end-to-end lossless digital music transmission. The result is an incredibly improved audio quality from Le 2.

Also, gaming or multi-tasking on Le 2 is pure joy, as this powerful processor ensures a seamless and glitch-free experience.

Additionally, Le 2 packs a huge variety of premium video content and over 3.5 M+ songs, over 100 live channels, special membership services etc.