Grofers ties up with Freecharge to help users go cashless

Online grocery delivery service provider, Grofers, has tied up with one of India’s leading digital payments platforms, FreeCharge, to help consumers go cashless for essential purchases.

Grofers offers products across categories including groceries, food and vegetables, beauty and wellness, baby care, electronics and appliances, home and office needs among many others.

FreeCharge, which has tie ups with retail chains like Hypercity, M K Retail, and Heritage Fresh in the past, hopes to further strengthen its presence in the grocery and shopping category with its association with Grofers.

Speaking on the partnership, Chief Business Officer, FreeCharge, Sudeep Tandon, said, “Through this association we want to address the problem of present day homemakers who are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities and can’t step out for their day to day needs shopping. FreeCharge users can now order and pay from the comfort of their home with this integration and is a great use case for the young customer base we have. We hope to scale great heights with this partnership.”

Grofers currently has a presence across 18 cities namely Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Noida, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Surat, Chandigarh, Kanpur, Agra, Indore, Nagpur delivering over 20,000 orders on a daily basis.

“FreeCharge is one of the leading and widely accepted wallets in India. Integrating with FreeCharge provides our customers with a safe & quick payment option for their daily needs items. This is another step from us in giving our customers a convenient and hassle-free shopping experience,” said Director-Marketing, Grofers, Sharad Harjai.

FreeCharge users ordering on Grofers can also avail a limited period 10 per cent cashback offer while placing orders on their app/website.