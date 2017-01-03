Restaurateurs stand divided on Government’s decision to make service charge optional

The Department of Consumer Affairs on Monday issued a statement saying that customers dissatisfied with the service of any hotel or restaurant can opt for the service charge not being levied, as this is optional or discretionary.

The decision was taken in lieu of complaints received from consumers that many hotels and restaurants charged “service charge in the range of 5-20 per cent, in lieu of tips” and consumers were “forced to pay irrespective of the kind of service provided,” the department said.

The department has also asked the state governments to advise hotels and restaurants to disseminate information, such as through displays, that “the service charges are discretionary or voluntary” and to sensitise the companies, hotels and restaurants regarding provisions of the Act.

However, a few restaurateurs have welcomed this decision whereas others are opposing it. Here’s how the restaurant fraternity has reacted:-