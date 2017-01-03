TataCLiQ.com launches The Brand Slam Sale

Tata group’s multi-brand phygital e-commerce platform TataCLiQ.com today has announced the launch of its End of Season sale by the name -The Brand Slam Sale.

With the month-long sale running from January 1 till January 31 and a full bouquet of exciting brand deals, flash sales, best price offers, bank cash back and many more deals for its consumers, TataCLiQ.com offers a curated brand experience with hand-picked brands at affordable prices.

The company said, they are offering up to 65 per cent off on more than 300 brands. Moreover, they are offering additional cash back of 15 per cent off on minimum purchase of Rs 1,000 on all Standard Chartered debit cards and credit cards, Tata CLiQ said.

Speaking on the #BrandSlamSale, Head – Marketing, Tata CliQ, Prathyusha Agarwal said “After a successful Festober sale, it will be a grand brand slam for our fashion consumers at TataCLiQ.com with the biggest ever End of Season Sale of curated authentic and exclusive brands. Every fashion aware, brand conscious consumer looks forward to style their entire wardrobe with brands they love but stop themselves due to budgetary and price constraints. At TataCLiQ.com’s #BrandSlamSale we would want them to CLiQ away to their heart’s content and get an all new brand makeover wardrobe with our curated capsule collections and look books for every kind of fashion buyer at the best feel good prices. Partnering with popular fashion influencers we will also be offering fashion makeover advice and lucky customers stand a chance to win a complete styling advice session and wardrobe brand makeover sponsored by Tata CLiQ”

One can win Tanishq Vouchers worth Rs 10,000 and high end polaroid cameras throughout the month, the company further informed.