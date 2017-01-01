Anticipate with analytics: The future of FMCG

Globalization has given Indians infinitely more choices than we have ever had and connected us to the world, but in return, it has also left us with an Achilles heel.

Increased trade and interdependence between nations has exposed the country to the effects of economic slowdowns in different parts of the world.

Whether as a mere precaution or a sign of actual crisis, India has seen frequent bouts of uncertainty since the global financial meltdown in 2008. And the frequency of these slowdowns has left the market looking for a plan to both predict and prepare for economic turbulence.

Click Here To Download The Full Report