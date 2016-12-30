Ankush Tuli, Managing Director, Taco Bell India

Ankush Tuli has been Managing Director of Taco Bell India since May 2015. During his time he has managed to successfully kick start the growth of the brand with a unique ‘QSR plus’ positioning.

Tuli has 16 years of experience, with over a decade spent with Yum Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell). In his last position as Yum India’s Chief Financial Officer, he spearheaded the deal consolidating multiple franchisees and setting up all three Yum Brands for sustainable growth.

Prior to this he was Head Real Estate with Yum, a position he held between 2010 and 2012, and he was instrumental in step-changing business development, adding over 100 new units annually and making Yum one of the fastest growing restaurant companies in India.

He is a Chartered Accountant by qualification and worked with Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited prior to joining Yum.