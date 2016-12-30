E-commerce Trends for 2017: A Betaout Study

The increasing use of digital technologies in buying and selling merchandise for convenience and mobility pushed e-commerce in India to an inflection point in 2016.

The rapid growth of smartphones and internet connectivity across the country, especially in tier-II and III cities, gave greater access to virtual shopping and e-tailing for the tech-savvy generation and millennials.

India’s e-commerce market was worth about US $3.8 billion in 2009, it went up to US $17 billion in 2014 and to US $23 billion in 2015.

This figure, according to an ASSOCHAM-Forrester study, is expected to jump from $26 billion in 2016 to $103 billion in 2020. While in terms of the base, India may be lower than China and other giants like Japan, the Indian rate of growth is way ahead of others.

Against India’s annual growth rate of 51 per cent, China’s e-commerce market is growing at 18 per cent, Japan at 11 per cent and South Korea at 10 per cent, according to the joint study.

Given the potential of the e-commerce industry in India, Betaout, a SAAS based all-in-one e-commerce & B2C marketing software platform has identified key trends that will define 2017 for the category: