Carnival Group to enter Odisha with 150 screens

The Government of Odisha has approved the interest of Carnival Group for setting up 150 theatres-cum-recreation zones with each unit comprising a multiplex, food court, retail stores and gaming zones in all 30 districts of the state. The proposal was approved in the state’s ongoing project approval as a part of Invest Odisha in a recent meeting by Chief Secretary, Aditya Prasad Padi. The proposal was vetted by Sanjeev Chopra, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries Department, Chairman, IDCO and CMD, IPICOL, Government of Odisha at Bhubaneswar with his team.

On this development, Promoter and Chairman of Carnival Group, Shrikant Bhasi said, “This is adding to our vision of 5,250 screens, where in 1,000 screens will be done by 2017. According to the proposal, Carnival will set up 150 theatres-cum-recreational zones and the state government will facilitate us with land from an acre to 1.5 acres per project, along with a single window clearance and ease in doing business. This move is bringing not only a major boost to entertainment industry but also a big impetus for regional movies, employment and social upliftment of the area.”

CEO and Director, Carnival Cinemas, PV Sunil said, “This project is a part of Invest Odisha drive from state government and we are happy to be part of it. We are trying to reach the masses at a very affordable cost with the same Tier I multiplex ambience and technology. We are currently busy with district surveys and will launch one-point leisure and lifestyle hangouts for youths and families. We are also getting requests and approaching single screens to remodel them and give them a national and international presence.”

Head of Institutions, Carnival Group, Ajit Chandrasekharan, further added,

“According to the proposal, we will complete the project in two phases over four years. We thank the IPICOL team for their support and guidance and knowledge partners, E&Y, CII in this case for their continued support. We are also in discussion with leading developers who are partnering with us and large retail chains like Future group, Aditya Birla, sports stations and fashion stores, large format electronic giants, leading food chains etc. who are complementing the model of family entertainment centres.”

With a seating capacity of over 1,10,000, Carnival currently operates at 119 locations, with 325 screens in 89 cities making it a most come-at-able chain of the country. Carnival is currently present in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi NCR, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Bihar and Pondicherry. With its nationwide presence across Metros, Tier I, Tier II & Tier III cities, Carnival Cinemas recently signed an MOU with Jharkhand Government for setting up 75 screens in the state. The group envisions holding 1000 screens globally by 2017 giving an inimitable movie experience & service standards.