Amazon preferred site for fastest, hassle-free deliveries: CashKaro survey

CashKaro.com, a cashback and coupon website conducted a survey at a pan India level titled, ‘E-shopping Revelations 2016’. The survey was carried out to understand the ever-evolving preferences and behavior of online shoppers.

According to the key findings:

Amazon.in is the most preferred site when it comes to Quickest & Hassle-Free Deliveries

Flipkart ranked the best for Customer Care Service

Paytm rules as the best payment wallet followed by Freecharge

55 per cent respondents feel subscription-based services like Amazon Prime, Flipkart First, Snapdeal Gold etc. enhance online shopping experience

75 per cent shoppers have started shopping for daily items/groceries more online now.

CashKaro.com Co-founder, Swati Bhargava said, “As one of the largest affiliate sites in India, we are in a unique position to talk about the e-commerce ecosystem and what drives consumers to shop online more. CashKaro survey is a reflection of how buying habits of the Indian online shopper are changing and increasing importance of softer aspects like fast delivery, prompt customer service, discounts and cashback.”

“2016 was an eventful year for Indian e-commerce. The advent of subscription based services like Amazon Prime, Flipkart First, Snapdeal Gold etc. helped in enhancing shopping experience while Cashback offers became mainstream. Post demonetization, we saw a great increase in the use of payment wallets and also witnessed an increased number of users using Cashback sites like CashKaro to save on their daily transactions,” she added.

The survey also revealed that: