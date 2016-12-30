Sears, Kmart issue list for fresh round of store closures

Retail store brands Sears and Kmart announced their latest round of store closures on Tuesday, as accounted by Business Insider.
Sears and Kmart will be closing 30 more stores in 2017 as the two retailers watch sales and revenue continue to spiral down.
Most of the stores will begin liquidation sales on Jan 6 and are expected to be out of business as early as March.
“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” said Sears Holdings Corporate Communications Director, Howard Riefs.
After this round of closures, Sears will have fewer than 1,500 stores left, which is 2,000 less stores less than it had at the start of 2011.
Last quarter, Sear’s sales dipped to $5 billion, a 13 percent drop from the previous quarter, noted Business Insider.
The company has lost nearly $750 million this year, almost $300 million more than was lost last year.
Same-store sales also took a hit, as Sears saw a 10 percent decrease and Kmart a 4.4 percent decrease in the most recent quarter.
Following is a list of store closings that have been confirmed by store employees.
Kmart stores closing:
Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama
2003 US-280, Phoenix City, Alabama
3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California
501 N Beneva Rd., Sarasota, Florida
19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida
2111 S Federal Hwy., Ft. Pierce, Florida
1501 Normandy Village Pkwy, Jacksonville, Florida
2211 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida
4955 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, Florida
111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida
2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky
1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
14662 N US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky
1710 W Highway 192, London, Kentucky
3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky
2945 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Kentucky
9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts
4645 Commercial Dr, New Hartford, New York
250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia
731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia
5132 6th Ave., Tacoma, Washington
1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia
Sears stores closing:
Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
1901 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia
Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia
Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York
Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York