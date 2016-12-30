Sears, Kmart issue list for fresh round of store closures

Retail store brands Sears and Kmart announced their latest round of store closures on Tuesday, as accounted by Business Insider.

Sears and Kmart will be closing 30 more stores in 2017 as the two retailers watch sales and revenue continue to spiral down.

Most of the stores will begin liquidation sales on Jan 6 and are expected to be out of business as early as March.

“We have been strategically and aggressively evaluating our store space and productivity, and have accelerated the closing of unprofitable stores as previously announced,” said Sears Holdings Corporate Communications Director, Howard Riefs.

After this round of closures, Sears will have fewer than 1,500 stores left, which is 2,000 less stores less than it had at the start of 2011.

Last quarter, Sear’s sales dipped to $5 billion, a 13 percent drop from the previous quarter, noted Business Insider.

The company has lost nearly $750 million this year, almost $300 million more than was lost last year.

Same-store sales also took a hit, as Sears saw a 10 percent decrease and Kmart a 4.4 percent decrease in the most recent quarter.

Following is a list of store closings that have been confirmed by store employees.

Kmart stores closing:

Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama

2003 US-280, Phoenix City, Alabama

3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California

501 N Beneva Rd., Sarasota, Florida

19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida

2111 S Federal Hwy., Ft. Pierce, Florida

1501 Normandy Village Pkwy, Jacksonville, Florida

2211 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy., Kissimmee, Florida

4955 Golden Gate Pkwy, Naples, Florida

111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida

2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky

1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky

14662 N US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky

1710 W Highway 192, London, Kentucky

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky

2945 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, Kentucky

9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts

4645 Commercial Dr, New Hartford, New York

250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia

731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia

5132 6th Ave., Tacoma, Washington

1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia

Sears stores closing:

Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky

1901 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia

Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia

Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York

Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York