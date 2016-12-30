5 cakeries that are the icing on the retail segment cake

1 Cakeries – Satisfying India’s Sweet Tooth

Among the many reasons that the organised cake industry in India is transforming are rising consumption, shifting preferences and the emergence of small producers. Fondant cakes with edible figurines have gained in popularity, as opposed to the simpler round, cream cakes of days past.

The organised cake market has grown to Rs 2000 crore, the segment is growing at 20 per cent annually and with so much money at stake, competition is intensifying. The unorganised cake market in the country is estimated to be almost as big as the organised one.

One of the main reasons for this growth is that the quality of products found in cakeries in Tier I cities in India is as good as any that can be found abroad.

According to a report in The Economic Times: The fresh cream cake market has become highly fragmented with several cakery product making companies holding sway in this particular region. Meanwhile, dry cakes – which have a longer shelf life – are also finding steady demand across India.

Take a look at some of the key players in the Indian cakery industry:-