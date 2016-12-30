Heritage Foods Ltd and Bank of Baroda signs MoU to dole out...

Heritage Foods Ltd and Bank of Baroda signs MoU to dole out dairy loans

State-run and Ltd (HFL) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide to farmers through the lender’s branches across the country.

Heritage Foods is in the business of procurement, processing and sale of milk and milk products.

“BoB and HFL will work jointly to provide dairy loans to the farmers which will benefit them in increasing their productivity and earnings under allied activities,” the Bank’s Head (Rural Banking & CSR), G B Bhuyan, told PTI in a statement.

