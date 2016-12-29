Amit Daga

MD and Founder

Deal Kya Hai?

With refined knowledge in entrepreneurship, Amit Daga started his journey at a very tender age which lead to inception of Deal Kya Hai? – the online portal which sells to consumers directly and is also instrumental in success of other e-commerce giants like Amazon, Snapdeal and Flipkart.

An industry veteran and expert in consumer durables and IT products, Daga maintains a 360 degree approach on things to enhance the overall trajectory of the business with technical erudition. His diligent efforts and enthusiasm towards his dreams has set an example for the spawning entrepreneurs in India.

Apart from being business partner and national distributor for various multinational electronics and IT companies, he has also invested in tech start-ups. He is also on the advisory board of Talocity Instasolutions Pvt Ltd and has invested in the start-up as well.

He is a commerce graduate from The Bhawanipur Education Society College, Kolkata and has completed PGDBM from Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad. He believes learning is a continuous process and his predictions towards technology empower him to learn and innovate in his field.