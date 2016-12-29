Myntra’s New Year Resolution: To clock 25x sales via End of Reason Sale

With over 3.5 lakh products at 50-80 per cent discounts, m-commerce fashion player, Myntra is all set to bag-in 25x in sales during it’s biggest fashion sale, End of Reason Sale (EORS). The sale begins on January 3 and will last up to January 5.

Top global brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, Forever21, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack & Jones, Flying Machine, Marks & Spencer along with Myntra’s private labels such as Roadster, Anouk, and Dressberry will be available at attractive prices during the sale.

Speaking about EORS, Myntra’s CEO, Ananth Narayanan stated, “EORS is the single largest fashion sale event in the country and we expect to clock in double the sales this time than the previous edition of EORS. Our platforms are geared to serve over 15 million customers and deal with a whopping 470 per cent increase in traffic over a normal day. We are committed to providing an exceptional shopping experience to our customers and have strengthened our logistics team to be able to make 4 lakh deliveries per day to over 13000 pin codes across the country. We expect to deliver 50 lakh products by the end of the sale.”

Myntra expects traffic to the platform to rise by about 60% over the previous sale period. Tier II and III cities and towns are expected to contribute about 45 per cent to the volume of sale during EORS. To engage customers for EORS, Myntra has introduced gamification for the first time to enable customers to play a game on the app, accumulate points and stand a chance to win early access to the sale.

The company also expects to acquire 5 lakh new customers through the three day sale. EORS has emerged as the most sought after fashion sale event in the country and is one of the most important properties of Myntra. It breaks away from the traditional end of season sale format which usually lasts for six to seven weeks.

On the logistics front, Myntra is mobilizing an additional 1000 delivery personnel to cater to the increase in demand and will be holding an extra 40 per cent in inventory in order to reduce the turnaround time.