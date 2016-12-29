Consumer engagement needs to increase in online space: Flipkart official

There is a need to increase consumer engagement for their convenience in the online space, says an official of e-commerce platform Flipkart which has revamped its fashion category as Fashion Refresh.

The upgrade aims to meet factors like quality, affordability and availability of product that are high on the trending scale.

Talking about the revamp, Head at Flipkart Fashion, Rishi Vasudev told IANS: “What we believe is that in the next stage of growth, consumers need to get much more of relevant selection in terms of what they are looking for. The engagement of consumers needs to go up.”

“Therefore, we have organised the selection as per the trends that either are available or as per what they are looking for.”

The idea of redesigning the experience is to help consumers find their selection quickly. For this, over 100 style experts have been roped in to curate the selection. There will be handpicked trends, Bollywood looks, fashion expert picks, top brands and style steals.

“We have tied up with experts across fashion domains, popular TV channel Colors, movies (‘OK Jaanu’), magazines and social media,” he said.