400 applications in 2 weeks for Amazon Launchpad in India

Earlier this month, in a robust push towards Government’s ‘Startup India’ initiative, Amazon.in launched its global program ‘Amazon Launchpad’ in India. Within only two weeks of existence, Amazon launchpad has received 400 applications; out of which 250 plus applications were received in the first three days of launch.

As the name suggests, Amazon Launchpad was started in India to make it easier for startups to launch, market and distribute their products to millions of Amazon customers across India and around the world through a dedicated store.

Most of the applicants among the 400 are young startups, approximately one-and-half-years old. About 60 per cent of the applicants have never sold on Amazon.in before.

Electronics, Health & Personal Care and Grocery are among the major categories that have seen peak number of applicants. While bulk applications have been received from the metros, startups from tier II & III towns like Mehsana, Hubli and Thissur have also come forward and applied. Similar attraction has been seen with international applications coming in from countries including Singapore, US, Finland, Ireland and Italy.

Commenting on the initial success, Director Global Innovations at Amazon, Jason Feldman said, “We are excited to see the overwhelming response that Amazon Launchpad has received from the Indian startup community. We have been pleasantly surprised to see the creativity and enthusiasm from Indian startups and especially from those in the non-metro cities, so early. We hope more and more Indian startups join Amazon Launchpad and make the most of this exceptional opportunity to get access to big consumer markets nationally and internationally”.

The company started with over 400 innovative products ranging from wearable technology, smart homes, food & beverage, health monitoring, educational toys and more from more than 25 Indian startups leveraging Amazon’s marketplace expertise and infrastructure to create awareness and drive sales.

Launchpad has tied up with various partners operating in the ecosystem, such as DIPP’s Startup India initiative and offers startups a streamlined on-boarding experience, access to custom product pages with unique content, marketing support to aid product discovery, and access to Amazon’s global customer base & fulfilment network, all geared towards helping startups scale up their businesses and successfully launch their innovative products.

Amazon launchpad gives startups brand recognition, enabling them to reach their targeted customers, providing world-class fulfillment with Amazon Prime and empowering them to globally expand their horizons. Some of the benefits of aligning with Launchpad are: